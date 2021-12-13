EverRise Tops One Day Trading Volume of $630,746.00 (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, EverRise has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. EverRise has a market capitalization of $51.49 million and approximately $630,746.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00034012 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010315 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004451 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

