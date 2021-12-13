Maxcoin (MAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $344,951.30 and approximately $5.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,594.03 or 0.99600962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046263 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00269744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00383356 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00132350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.