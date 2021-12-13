$334.77 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report sales of $334.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $298.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,681 shares of company stock worth $318,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 21.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.25. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

