$774.22 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report sales of $774.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $775.15 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $806.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.16. 677,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,538. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.04. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.29.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,570,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,852,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

