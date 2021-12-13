American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Director Isabell Marie Wadecki Purchases 1,000 Shares

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Director Isabell Marie Wadecki purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 244,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,027. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $258.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

