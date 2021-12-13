$132.17 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report sales of $132.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.80 million. Q2 reported sales of $108.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $500.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $500.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $583.40 million, with estimates ranging from $577.63 million to $594.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $4,910,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,498 shares of company stock worth $14,635,246 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000.

Q2 stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,687. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

