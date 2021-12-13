Insider Selling: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CTO Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.32. 16,259,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,255,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 364,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,122,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

