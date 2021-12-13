$169.94 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report sales of $169.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.80 million. PetIQ posted sales of $164.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $905.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PETQ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,545,000 after buying an additional 38,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after buying an additional 196,529 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth $30,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PetIQ by 21.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 200,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PETQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 332,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,166. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $643.45 million, a P/E ratio of -47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

