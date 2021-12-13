Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report sales of $17.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.57 million and the highest is $18.45 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $14.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SAR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 27.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

SAR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. 34,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,913. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $326.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

