Peony Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $25.31 million and $94,725.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030225 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 69,845,503 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.