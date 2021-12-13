$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $661.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,892 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. 7,015,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,790,196. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.