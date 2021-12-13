Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Hold

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,625. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

