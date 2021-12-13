CUTcoin Reaches Market Cap of $35.09 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $35.09 million and approximately $1,134.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00169009 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030225 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019616 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.58 or 0.00498455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056445 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,735,832 coins and its circulating supply is 151,735,832 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

