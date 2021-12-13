Bitcoin Classic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $43,763.77 and $18.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00040718 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 939.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

