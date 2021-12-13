Insider Buying: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 64,055 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $197,289.40.

On Friday, November 26th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 25,789 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $81,235.35.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,060.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 162,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth $296,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spark Networks in the second quarter worth $643,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Spark Networks by 329.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

