Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells $13,073,123.20 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $13,073,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of VRSK stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.94. The stock had a trading volume of 808,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,443. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
Featured Article: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.