Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells $13,073,123.20 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total value of $13,073,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.94. The stock had a trading volume of 808,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,443. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after acquiring an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after acquiring an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

