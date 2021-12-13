bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.17

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

BPOSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bpost SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.