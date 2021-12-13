Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $282.00.

12/7/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

