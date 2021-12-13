Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.
- 12/9/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $282.00.
- 12/7/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Reata Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:RETA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $153.41.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
