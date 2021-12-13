Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.60

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 1423546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

