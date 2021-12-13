Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.60

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 1423546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.