CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 640,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 331,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.10. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $7.44.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

