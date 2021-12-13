Keith Westby Sells 3,614 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. 1,474,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.