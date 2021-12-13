1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Acquires $880,000.00 in Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $880,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Albert Fouerti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Albert Fouerti purchased 58,876 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $118,929.52.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Albert Fouerti bought 330,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00.

Shares of 1847 Goedeker stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $232.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

