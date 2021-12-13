QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 1,974 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $183.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,259,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $191.30.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.