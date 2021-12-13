Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.36. 209,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,599. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

