Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.22.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,685.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 481.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 113,053 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,387,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 581,890 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after acquiring an additional 461,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $16.36. 882,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,581. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

