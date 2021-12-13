Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting C$42.67. 55,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,390. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.09.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$750.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

