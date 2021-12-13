TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several research firms have commented on TUIFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of TUIFY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. 21,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

