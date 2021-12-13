Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. Cummins posted earnings of $3.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,841. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $209.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

