Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$9.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.11. 214,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,107. The stock has a market capitalization of C$738.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

