scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.20.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, CEO John H. Tucker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.