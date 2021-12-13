ScPrime Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,871.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. ScPrime has a market cap of $25.58 million and approximately $24,871.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,323,767 coins and its circulating supply is 39,640,156 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.