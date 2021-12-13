Metronome (MET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $107,689.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. Metronome has a market cap of $59.84 million and approximately $107,689.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $4.80 or 0.00010327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.67 or 0.08084116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.98 or 1.00477316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,637,885 coins and its circulating supply is 12,465,691 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.