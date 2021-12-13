KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

KALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 201,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,968. The company has a market cap of $335.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

