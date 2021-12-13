Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $1,328,471,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQSP stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.86. 352,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

