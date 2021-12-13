Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearfield stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 83,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,149. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.00 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock worth $1,727,424. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

