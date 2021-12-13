Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.45. 1,538,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

