BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Price Target Cut to $3.06

BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Fundamental Research from $3.25 to $3.06 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 237.00% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Surpasses 100,000 Users / Expecting a Stronger Q4” and dated December 6, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Get BIGG Digital Assets alerts:

“

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BIGG Digital Assets from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of BIGG Digital Assets stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. 649,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24. BIGG Digital Assets has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

About BIGG Digital Assets

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology solutions, search and data analytics. Its solutions include QLUE.io and BitRank. It offers business, government and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions, advanced analytics and risk-scoring capabilities. The company was founded by Shone Anstey, Lance Morginn, Anthony Zelen, and Marty Anstey on October 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.