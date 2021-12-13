Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $80.96 million and $8.12 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

