WazirX (WRX) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $350.54 million and approximately $36.50 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.38 or 0.08047882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00077089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.71 or 1.00226108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

