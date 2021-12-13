Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.21. 1,185,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,970. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,739,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,927 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,784 shares during the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

