Filecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $4.94 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.94 billion and $496.78 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $36.13 or 0.00077089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055913 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.38 or 0.08047882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,967.71 or 1.00226108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018500 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 136,696,542 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

