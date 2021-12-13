Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.66). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYTK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $36.47. 864,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.