AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.13

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 538487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

AAGIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AIA Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

