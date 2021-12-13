MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.82

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 34018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

MonotaRO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

