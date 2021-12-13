PRIZM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and $1.16 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001548 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,916,538,361 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

