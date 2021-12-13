Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRRFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 168,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

