BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,535. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $796.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

