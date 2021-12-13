Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.38.

IVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.28. 2,489,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$6.02 and a 12 month high of C$10.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.22. The company has a market cap of C$12.43 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

