New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.89. 5,141,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after acquiring an additional 452,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after buying an additional 71,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.