Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $15.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $658.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,821. The company has a market capitalization of $313.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $639.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.95.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

